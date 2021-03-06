Last updated on Mar 06, 2021, 02:02 am

In the mid-credits scene of the eighth episode of WandaVision, we saw S.W.O.R.D. agents activating a fully white version of the Vision. While this reveal created an intriguing premise for the final episode, do you know that White Vision actually exists in the comics? Want to know more about the White Vision? Read his origin story here.

Lead-up The time when Vision almost became a world 'dictator'

Following his rebellion against Ultron, Vision married Wanda Maximoff and became an Avenger. When he became the chairman of the Avengers, he decided to tap into every computer system on earth to take control of the planet and initiate an era of prosperity. Although his intentions were good, this could have initiated a global dictatorship. Thankfully, the Avengers convinced him to back out.

Dismantling He was dismantled to prevent possible takeovers in the future

Vision's almost-global takeover caused the events of Avengers West Coast: Vision Quest. Here, Vision was kidnapped by an international coalition of government agents and dismantled as his previous plans were deemed to be too dangerous. Even his databanks were deleted. Although this event turned out to be a diabolical plan of time traveler Immortus and not a safeguarding protocol, the damage was done.

Resurrection Behold the White Vision, the synthezoid's colorless reincarnation

Upon recovering his parts, Hank Pym rebuilt Vision. But, he couldn't restore the synthezoid's artificial mind as he was unable to recover Vision's memories. Also, Vision was originally reprogrammed by using the brain patterns of Wonder Man. This time around, Wonder Man didn't allow the process. All this, and Vision's significantly damaged body, resulted in his resurrection as a colorless and emotionless artificial human.

Emotions Vision's emotionless state ended his relationship with Wanda