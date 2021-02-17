Actor Anjali Barot, of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Gaurav Arora. Pictures and videos from the ceremony were shared by her co-star Shreya Dhanwanthary on Instagram. The bride was decked up in a traditional red lehenga while the groom looked dapper in a white sherwani. The couple was seen laughing to their heart's content.

The wedding Barot kept her fans posted about the wedding

A few days ago, Barot had shared pictures of her mehendi-clad hands on Instagram. "Alexa, please play Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna #family #squad #mehendi #indianbride, (sic)" she had written along with two happy images. She had also shared cute pictures from her bridal shower where she could be seen wearing a sash that said 'Bride-to-Be'. She was accompanied by her friends.

Details Barot played Harshad's Mehta's wife in 'Scam 1992'

Barot essayed the role of Harshad Mehta's wife Jyoti Mehta in the popular SonyLIV series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The chemistry between their characters was appreciated. The series was a surprise success and won praise from critics and audiences alike. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series also stars Satish Kaushik, Anant Mahadevan, Rajat Kapoor, and Nikhil Dwivedi in pivotal roles.

Accolades 'Scam 1992' recently bagged huge honors

The show, based on Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away won big at the recent Critics Choice Awards. Pratik Gandhi, who played Barot's husband on the show was awarded the trophy of 'Best Actor' in a web-series. The show took home the prestigious 'Best Web Series' title and was also awarded for its stellar writing.

Career Who is Anjali Barot?