Content that helped viewers get through the coronavirus lockdown won huge honors at the third edition of the Critics' Choice Awards. Among those who emerged as the biggest winners were hit series like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Aarya, and Pataal Lok. The award celebrates talent, artists, and technicians in feature films, web series, and short movies spanning all Indian languages.

Big winner Harshad Mehta's story impressed jury, took home three awards

The breakthrough show of 2020 — Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story — which focused on the meteoric rise of Harshad Mehta, won the much-coveted title of 'Best Web Series.' Pratik Gandhi who wowed one and all with his portrayal of Mehta took home the award for 'Best Actor'. The show's writing was also honored at the prestigious awards.

Upping the winning streak and how! Super thrilled to announce that we have won across 4 categories in the prestigious Critics Choice Awards! Congratulations to the winners for their epic success! @pratikg80 @BajpayeeManoj @CCSSAwards @CCFAwards @ApplauseSocial #Scam1992 #Bhonsle pic.twitter.com/Yx1eXaUnzo — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) February 16, 2021

Hit 'Scam 1992' became one of the most talked-about shows

Interestingly, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story streamed on a relatively lesser-known platform, SonyLIV, but its brilliance caught people's attention almost overnight. Gandhi, who was a known face in Gujarati theater before this, became a household name, all thanks to his effortless portrayal of Mehta. From how he mouthed his dialogues to how he walked, Gandhi showed he was made for this role.

Other winners Sushmita Sen, Pankaj Tripathi, Adil Hussain were also awarded

Sushmita Sen was judged as 'Best Actress' for her menacing portrayal of Aarya Sareen in the web series Aarya. Eeb Allay Ooo! was labeled as the 'Best Film' in the feature film category. Adil Hussain was awarded for his role in the short film Meal while Pankaj Tripathi won the trophy for his supporting role in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Reactions Winners took to social media to express their gratitude

After being honored, winners from across the categories expressed gratitude on social media. Veteran actor, Manoj Bajpayee, who won the 'Best Actor (Feature film)' award for Bhonsle, thanked his director and dedicated the award to the film's team. Hussain, as well as, actors like Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Banerjee, also thanked the jury for the honor bestowed on them.

