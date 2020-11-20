Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who recently featured in the web series Scam 1992, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 41-year-old has since quarantined himself at his residence. Meanwhile, his wife, Gauri, has tested negative for the virus. Confirming the news, Nikhil has told ETimes, "Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus." Here are more details on this.

After experiencing loss of taste, the actor-producer underwent a test for COVID-19 and the test result came positive. This news has come soon after the driver and two household staff members of superstar Salman Khan tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Salman and his family members have tested negative. For the unversed, Nikhil has produced movies such as Veere Di Wedding and Salman-starrer Dabangg 3.

Nikhil, who took a break from acting and switched his interest toward production, recently made a return onscreen with Hansal Mehta's hit web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Talking about his break from the screen, Nikhil earlier said, "I was not offered good work. It was as simple as that." He was last seen in the 2014 romantic-comedy movie Tamanchey.

"When Scam 1992 was offered, I felt it was something I could sign. Had I been offered good work earlier, I would have still been acting. I was forced to turn to production because I had to do something," he told Hindustan Times. Nikhil made his acting debut with My Name is Anthony Gonsalves, and also featured in films like Raavan and Hate Story.

