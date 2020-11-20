As part of the ongoing investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, his talent manager, Uday Singh Gauri, has made some shocking revelations. Gauri has revealed that the late actor had discussed a film revolving around the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and terrorist Ajmal Kasab, just one day before his death. Sushant died by alleged suicide on June 14. Here's more.

Details He discussed the film on a conference call

Sushant's talent manager from CornerStone LLP said that he had discussed the film with Sushant over a conference call with filmmakers Ramesh Taurani and Nikkhil Advani. According to reports, it was brief call, lasting for around seven minutes. In fact, Gauri had contacted Sushant for five to six times that day. "We did a narration where Nikkhil narrated an idea to him," he said.

Film He was supposed to discuss film details on June 15

Gauri also revealed that Sushant was supposed to discuss further details about the planned movie with the filmmakers on June 15. Talking about the same, Taurani had earlier said, "I was (planning to sign Sushant) but I do not want to comment on it." "Let the CBI do their work," he had added.

Death Sushant died by alleged suicide on June 14

Bollywood lost one of its most promising young actors this year when Sushant died by alleged suicide on June 14. The sudden demise of the actor took the nation by shock and people came out in his support, demanding a thorough investigation. However, a forensic team from Delhi's AIIMS has recently ruled out the possibility of foul play in his death.

Probe CBI, ED and NCB investigating his death case

After an FIR was filed by Sushant's family against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, over allegations of abetment to suicide, the Central Bureau of Investigation took the charge of the case. Apart from the CBI, Rhea has also been grilled by Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In September, she was arrested by NCB for organizing banned drugs, and later released on bail.

Movies The late actor was last seen in 'Dil Bechara'