'Superman': This actor beats David Corenswet as highest-paid star
What's the story
James Gunn's Superman, released on Friday, has opened to critical and commercial acclaim worldwide. It stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, and Rachel Brosnahan in the lead roles. Wondering how much the actors earned for their roles? Entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni revealed on Puck that shockingly, not Corenswet, but Hoult was the highest-paid actor in this film.
Salary details
Here's how much the cast was paid
Belloni wrote, "Nicholas Hoult, who got $2 million to play Lex Luthor, is the highest paid in the Superman cast...Makes sense; he's an established name in film." "David Corenswet earned just $750,000 to don the blue and red underoos—about the going rate for unknowns in franchise roles." "Rachel Brosnahan, a TV star untested in film, also earned $750,000 as Lois Lane." "All three are in line for box office bonuses if Superman performs."
Film success
'Superman' received positive reviews from critics
Despite Hollywood studios facing criticism for their reliance on reboots and comic book adaptations, Superman has received a largely positive response from critics. The film scored an impressive 82% on Rotten Tomatoes based on reviews from 339 critics. The plot revolves around Superman's struggle to balance his Kryptonian identity with his human connections as he fights to protect Earth. Superman is now playing in theaters.