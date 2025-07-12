'Superman': This actor beats David Corenswet as highest-paid star

Salary details

Here's how much the cast was paid

Belloni wrote, "Nicholas Hoult, who got $2 million to play Lex Luthor, is the highest paid in the Superman cast...Makes sense; he's an established name in film." "David Corenswet earned just $750,000 to don the blue and red underoos—about the going rate for unknowns in franchise roles." "Rachel Brosnahan, a TV star untested in film, also earned $750,000 as Lois Lane." "All three are in line for box office bonuses if Superman performs."