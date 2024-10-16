Summarize Simplifying... In short James Gunn's upcoming 'Superman' film will feature Krypto the Superdog, a character inspired by Gunn's own rescue dog, Ozu.

Making his first live-action appearance, Krypto was originally Superman's pet on Krypton, gaining similar superpowers upon reaching Earth.

The film, releasing on July 11, 2025, explores Superman's dual heritage and stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult among others.

Krypto will be featured in the new 'Superman' film

First look at Krypto the Superdog in James Gunn's 'Superman'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:48 am Oct 16, 202411:48 am

What's the story In an exciting development, director James Gunn has revealed that Krypto the Superdog, a beloved character from DC Comics, will be making his live-action debut in the upcoming Superman movie. The idea to include Krypto was inspired by Gunn's own rescue dog, Ozu. In a heartfelt social media post, Gunn shared how Ozu's behavior and transformation inspired the inclusion of Krypto in the script.

'What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto...'

Gunn wrote, "Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman." "Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic, to say the least." He added that it made him wonder how life would be if Ozu had superpowers. This thought led to Krypto's inclusion in the script.

Take a look at Gunn's post here

Krypto's journey from comics to live-action

For those unaware, Krypto the Superdog first appeared in DC Comics in 1955 and has since appeared in several animated series and films. However, this will be his first appearance in a live-action film. The character was originally depicted as Superman's pet puppy on Krypton, who later becomes a fully grown dog with similar abilities to Superman upon landing on Earth.

'Superman' film to explore hero's dual heritage

Gunn's Superman will see the superhero deal with his Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing. The film stars David Corenswet in the title role, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer. Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion round out the cast. After his debut in Superman—which releases on July 11, 2025—Krypto will also appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.