Fans lose calm after Henry Cavill announces return as Superman

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 25, 2022, 10:55 am 2 min read

Henry Cavill shared a video on Instagram officially announcing that he is back as Superman

After years of speculation, Henry Cavill finally made it official that he is set to be back as Superman. Cavill shared a video on social media confirming his return as the DC superhero after making the headlines by appearing in a mid-credit scene in Black Adam. This appearance in the film which premiered last week marked his first on-screen appearance since 2017's Justice League.

Cavill's journey as Superman has been a long one.

Zack Snyder first cast him in the role in 2010 by making him get into the late actor Christopher Reeve's costume.

His first Superman movie was Man of Steel in 2013 and he continued the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

Last, he starred in the role in Justice League (2017).

"I wanted to make it official—I am back as Superman," Cavill said in the latest video. Thanking his fans, he added, "Most of all. Thank you for your support and for your patience." Further increasing our anticipations, he gave away more details stating that what audiences saw in Black Adam was a "very small taste" of things to come.

There's no information on who would write or direct Cavill's comeback movie. However, it is reported that Cavill intends to be featured in at least one solo Superman movie. The upcoming one will mark his first since Man of Steel. But he is also anticipated to appear in other movies, specifically because of the management shuffle that DC Films saw recently.

It was reported earlier that the new Warner Bros. honchos (Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy) would start focusing on high-profile DC characters like Superman. To recall, Dwayne Johnson who leads Black Adam has been talking about the interesting angle of Black Adam v Superman during the press tours of the recently released flick. Let's wait and see if that happens anytime soon.