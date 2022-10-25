Entertainment

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces Kang the Conqueror

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 25, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' will premiere on February 17, 2023

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for the highly-awaited Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, starring Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors. The film is a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase V and has been described as "darker in tone." The superhero movie will focus on the battle between Ant-Man's team and Kang the Conqueror. It will get released on February 17, 2023.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is MCU's 31st movie and a sequel to Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Since these movies play a significant role in the MCU and are loved by the audience, Ant-Man 3 is also expected to woo cinephiles similarly.

Though the film's future was slightly shrouded in uncertainty due to COVID-19, everything is now back on track!

Trailer Clip offers a nuanced, deep look at the Quantum Realm

The trailer sets up Kang's role as "the next big MCU villain after Thanos." The footage also focuses on Ant-Man's team's return to the Quantum Realm to embark on another adventure, which involves locking horns with Kang. Apart from an in-depth look at the mysterious Quantum Realm, another noteworthy aspect is the way the trailer balances somber tones with MCU's usual goofiness and humor.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

This February, enter the Quantum Realm.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania, only in theaters February 17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ItUvZ6xJ0E — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 24, 2022

Expectations 'The film will have a major, lasting effect on MCU'

In an interview, director Peyton Reed shared that the "film's narrative will have a major, lasting effect on Marvel's on-screen world." "Things happen in this movie that are going to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe permanently. And it's fun for us that Scott Lang is at the center of that change," he added. We can't wait to see how the story shapes up.

Cast, crew Meet the team behind the film

In addition to Paul Rudd and Majors, the film also stars Randall Park, Bill Murray, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The film will mark the MCU debut of Kathryn Newton. It has been written by Jeff Loveness, who is also writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Christophe Beck (Frozen) handled the music, while the cinematography is by Bill Pope (Matrix).