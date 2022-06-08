Entertainment

'Ms. Marvel' episode 1 review: Unimpressive but we remain hopeful

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 08, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Marvel's newest superhero series 'Ms. Marvel' has released its first episode.

Disney+ Hotstar dropped the first episode of Marvel's latest superhero series, Ms. Marvel, on Wednesday. The much-awaited show introduced us to Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first Muslim superhero—Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The coming-of-age series stars 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian actor Imam Vellani as the titular character. But, the question is, does Ms. Marvel have what it takes to be considered among other Marvel shows?

Story Khan introduced in typical immigrant family setting

We get introduced to Khan's family here. While her parents Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) and Yusuf (Mohan Kapur) mean well, they seem overprotective and conservative. The father is an occasionally funny yet intimidating figure while the mother is a character straight out of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Khan's older brother Aamir (Saagar Shaikh) is the perfect son who enjoys complete freedom, unlike our protagonist.

Escape Die-hard Marvel fan, Khan wishes to attend AvengerCon

Khan is a big fan of Marvel's mighty superhero team—the Avengers, especially Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel—one of the most powerful Avengers. Khan along with her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) wishes to attend the first-ever AvengerCon—an event where MCU fans come together. They craft a plan to sneak out and attend the event, unaware of the huge complication that is about to unfold.

Observation Series often loses the Marvel essence

The episode has many Marvel-like modern effects like text messages appearing on boardwalks or street signs. Instances like when Khan goes dress shopping or some family scenes make you forget that you're watching a Marvel series. One of the most important scenes toward the end falls short on impact and feels uninspiring. Hopefully, the next episode will flesh out the characters better.

Verdict Despite unimpressive bits, series might pick up pace soon

The first episode had its share of unimpressive bits but we know that actors Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan will make their appearances soon. So, with the addition of new characters, the show could pick up the pace. Directed by Adil El Arbi among others, the Ms. Marvel series features six episodes. Episode 2 drops on Disney+ Hotstar next Wednesday. Verdict: 2/5 stars.