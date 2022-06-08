Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut comes out in ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's support

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 08, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of politician Nupur Sharma.

Days after ex-Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma came under the global scanner for her "controversial" remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut backed her up on Tuesday. Defending the politician, Ranaut said, "Sharma is entitled to her opinions." The Queen actor also condemned the alleged death threats Sharma has been receiving in the wake of the matter. More details inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ranaut has batted for the BJP Government on several occasions and is known to be their staunch supporter.

She has been vocal about issues like the CAA-NRC protests and the recent farmers' protests.

Last year, the Centre had also extended her Y+ security cover.

Ranaut's comments come at a time when even BJP has distanced itself from Sharma and has suspended her party membership.

Quote Hurt parties should take legal route instead of issuing threats

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Tanu Weds Manu actor wrote, "[Sharma] is entitled to her opinions. I see all kinds of threats targeted at her." She also advised the hurt parties to take legal recourse and go to the courts instead of bashing or threatening the politician. "This isn't Afghanistan...We have a [properly] functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy."

Looking back Why is Sharma facing international condemnation?

During a television news debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue about ten days ago, Sharma quoted some section of the Hadith (Islamic holy scripture). Her comments were seen as "controversial" and "derogatory," and led to an immediate global outburst from Islamic countries. Sharma later withdrew her statements and claimed that her remarks were a reaction to the "insult" meted out to Lord Shiva.

Action BJP suspended Sharma amidst global backlash

Soon after Sharma's comments sparked a global debate in Indonesia, Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, and other nations, BJP issued a statement clarifying its stance on the matter. It suspended her membership on Sunday and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, who had also enraged the Muslim community due to similar "hate" remarks. Also, on Tuesday, the Delhi Police provided Sharma with security.