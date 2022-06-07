Politics

Ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets police security amid threats

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 07, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

Nupur Sharma gets police security amid ‘threats’ over her controversial Prophet Muhammad remark.

Following death threats that former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma received for her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate, the Delhi Police provided her with security on Tuesday. Sharma had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police on May 27 alleging that she had been receiving death threats and was being harassed as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

The BJP's clarification and Sharma's suspension over her remarks came on Sunday when Arab nations' outrage exploded on social media with trending Twitter hashtags and calls to boycott Indian goods.

Notably, Sharma was also named in several police cases for her remarks in Maharashtra and Telangana.

However, she has now apologized after denying any wrongdoing and even claimed to have received death threats.

Complaint FIR was lodged under IPC sections

Based on Sharma's complaint, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against unidentified people. During the investigation, Sharma lodged another complaint against certain persons regarding promoting enmity and IPC Section 153 was added to it.

Statement What exactly did Sharma say?

During a recent debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row on a TV channel, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects of their religious scriptures may be mocked as well. She then made a mention of Prophet Muhammad's marriage, too. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations and political parties.

Reactions BJP faces backlash from Muslim countries

The BJP's move to suspend Sharma came in response to a protest from Gulf countries against the party. Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned India's ambassador to Tehran over an alleged "insult to the Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show." Besides Iran, Qatar and Kuwait summoned India's ambassadors and handed over protest notes in response to the BJP leader's contentious remarks against the Prophet.

Information What were BJP and Indian government's responses?

Notably, the BJP suspended Sharma and ousted another party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal on Sunday for supporting her and has conclusively separated itself from their viewpoints. Meanwhile, the Indian government had stated that it "respects all religions" and dismissed the remarks as "fringe elements' views."