Delhi: Oberoi hotel chef held for multiple snatchings

The accused worked at the Oberoi hotel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and took to snatching to pay off his gambling debts

A chef of a five-star hotel was arrested in connection with multiple cases of snatching in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The accused Harish Chauhan (35) was arrested from the Neb Sarai area on Tuesday where he had gone for more snatchings. A goldsmith named Rajender Aggarwal (60), to whom he had sold the snatched items was also arrested.

According to the police, Chauhan has been arrested in relation to 15 snatching cases in the south Delhi area. The accused holds degrees in BA and hotel management. He worked at the Oberoi hotel at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and earned a good salary.

However, he took to snatching to pay off his gambling debts, police said. "A resident of Sangam Vihar, Chauhan especially targeted women going for walk or traveling to offices near Saket Metro Station. Other times, he would lurk in the park adjoining the metro station or at Ambedkar Nagar bus stand on Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"After snatching valuables from his victims, he would usually shout Pakdo-Pakdo or Chor-Chor to give an impression that he was chasing the culprit and would run like a trained athlete," he said. According to The Indian Express, Thakur said that for the last two months, his team scrutinized 200 CCTV footage and analyzed the timings and specific areas of incidents to nab the suspect.

Based on a tip-off, the team laid a trap on MB road in the Neb Sarai area. "Finding himself trapped, the accused took out his country-made pistol but the police personnel overpowered him and snatched the firearm from his hand," he said.

"After his arrest, Chauhan disclosed that he had sold three snatched gold chains to a goldsmith in Sangam Vihar area. On the basis of his testimony, police arrested Aggarwal for buying the stolen property," the DCP said. During interrogation, Chauhan disclosed that around two years ago, he started gambling through an online app Satta King.

"Initially, he succeeded, but later suffered losses and incurred huge debts. He then chose to make money by snatching gold chains and mobile phones, preying on soft targets in the morning and evening hours," Thakur said. "A country-made pistol with live cartridge, four snatched mobile phones, and four gold chains were recovered from his possession. Further investigation is underway," he added.