Minor girl who went missing from Bengal found in Delhi

The girl was recovered on July 11 from Delhi's Shakarpur area

A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Siliguri, West Bengal, to pursue a career in dancing after being discouraged by her parents was traced to Delhi by the Delhi Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, officials said on Wednesday. She went missing from her home on July 9 and landed in Uttar Pradesh to pursue a career in dancing since her parents were against it.

Information

NGO Shakti Vahini had made a complaint regarding girl's abduction

"The matter came to light after a complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Crime Branch) regarding the abduction of a girl from West Bengal's Siliguri was received from NGO Shakti Vahini," the police said.

Details

Call details of phone numbers used by girl were analyzed

During the inquiry, the call details of the phone numbers used by the girl to contact her parents were analyzed. "This led a team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit to a resident of Delhi's Usmanpur, who told them that he and his friend Yogesh came in contact with the girl on Instagram as all of them were fond of dancing," an officer said.

Information

Girl went to Aligarh to receive training from Yogesh

Police said Yogesh, a resident of Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh, auditioned for India's Got Talent show in 2018. "The girl left home on July 9 without informing anyone and came to Aligarh with an intention to be trained in dancing by Yogesh," the police said

Background

She was recovered on Monday; sent to a child home

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said, "Yogesh took her to his native village. They came to Delhi on July 11 at his local residence in Shakarpur." "Our team visited the address and recovered the girl from there on Monday. She has been sent to Mukti Ashram, a child home in Burari after her medical examination," she added.