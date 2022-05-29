India

FIR against BJP's Nupur Sharma for remarks on Prophet Muhammad

FIR against BJP's Nupur Sharma for remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 29, 2022, 12:32 pm 3 min read

A fresh complaint has been filed against the BJP spokesperson in Hyderabad.

The Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly making insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The case has been filed in the Pydhonie police station on a complaint by a religious organization. She has been charged with a malicious act to insult religion.

Comments What did she say?

During a debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row, Sharma stated that because Muslims were insulting the Hindu faith by calling the unearthed Shivling a fountain, certain aspects in their religious scriptures may be mocked as well and made a mention of Prophet Mohammad's marriage. Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from the religious organizations and political parties.

Charges What charges were filed against Sharma?

As per officials, a case has been filed under the Sections 295A (hurting religious feelings), 153A (promoting enmity), and 505B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint was filed by Raza Academy, a Sunni Barelvi organization of Indian Sunni Muslims, for her "remarks on the Holy Prophet on a National channel", the police said.

IAMC today unequivocally condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s blatantly hateful and insulting comments against the Prophet Muhammad and Muslim beliefs during a @TimesNow segment anchored by @navikakumar pic.twitter.com/mGU6hxTS4h — Indian American Muslim Council (@IAMCouncil) May 29, 2022

Reaction National Conference had demanded FIR against Sharma

On Saturday, the National Conference (NC) had urged action against Sharma for her remarks. Provincial President of the Youth National Conference Salman Ali Sagar said that the party was outraged by the BJP spokesperson's "blasphemous, and insulting" remarks about Prophet Muhammad. He also demanded an unequivocal apology from the BJP and the central government for her remarks on the most sacred prophet for Muslims.

Details Sharma alleges receiving death, beheading threats

Sharma on Saturday alleged that she was receiving death threats on social media as a result of her remarks. She claimed that a tweet by the owner of the fact-checking website Alt News had tainted the mood by releasing a selected video from her debate. "Ever since, I've been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members," she tweeted.

Quote She blames tweets by fact-checking website for threats

"I've taken some threats and tagged the Police Commissioner & Delhi Police...In case there's any harm done to me/my family members Mohd Zubair, who I think is a proprietor of Alt News, is completely responsible," she said in another tweet.

Complaint Complaint lodged in Hyderabad too

A complaint has also been filed against her in Hyderabad by Mushtarika Majlis-E-Amal. The team met with Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand and filed a complaint against both the Sharma and the Times Now TV channel. "She used abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims," the complaint mentioned.