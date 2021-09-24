3 gangsters killed in dramatic shootout inside Delhi's Rohini court

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 06:30 pm

Three gangsters were killed in a dramatic shootout inside a Delhi courtroom on Friday.

A notorious gangster and two others from a rival gang were killed in a shootout inside a courtroom in Delhi today that left several people injured. The incident took place when gangster Jitender Mann Gogi was being produced in the Rohini District Court for a hearing. It has sparked serious questions about security arrangements at the court premises. Here are more details on this.

Details

2 gunmen, dressed as lawyers, shot dead Gogi

Two gunmen, dressed as lawyers, barged into a court hearing and shot Gogi thrice. Police personnel escorting the gangster then shot back, killing both the attackers. A total of 25-30 bullets were fired during the shootout, reports said. Gogi was declared dead in a hospital. The two attackers belonged to the rival "Tillu Gang," according to the police.

Twitter Post

Trigger warning: Here is the video of the incident

Rohini Court Encounter. Four killed in shootout at Delhi's Rohini court. Gangster Jeetendra Gogi and three others killed. #RohiniCourt #jitendragogi pic.twitter.com/ua2Fb9FIuJ — Hemwati Nandan Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) September 24, 2021

Incident

A woman lawyer has been injured in crossfire

A judge, lawyers, and some other people were present in the courtroom when the shootout took place, while a woman advocate has reportedly been injured. Videos from the scene showed police officials, lawyers, and others in a scramble near the courtroom. "The police acted swiftly and killed both the assailants. Total three dead, including Gogi," Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told NDTV.

Gangster

Who was Jitender Gogi?

Gogi was reportedly arrested in March last year by the Delhi Police. He is accused in dozens of cases of murder, attempted murder, extortion, possession of illegal arms, carjacking, and land grabbing. His gang and the Tillu Gang have been involved in a rivalry for over a decade; more than 10 people died in clashes between them over the last six years, reports say.

Quote

Incident raises concerns over security arrangements

The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements at the court, including whether metal detectors there were working. It "is a matter of investigation and I cannot comment on that at the moment," Asthana said on that issue. "No one will be spared," the city police chief said, assuring, "Delhi Police is doing its job seriously."

Statement

Delhi Bar Council condemns incident; lawyers to skip work

The Bar Council of Delhi condemned today's incident, calling it a "major security lapse." "Such incidents have been repeatedly happening, court security is at stake. Despite raising this issue to Delhi CP, no concrete step has been taken," said Rakesh Sherawat, Vice-Chairperson of the Bar Council. Delhi Bar Association reportedly requested its members to abstain from work on Saturday in view of the incident.

Politics

Political leaders play blame-game over the incident

The incident has triggered sharp reactions from political leaders, who are trying to shift the blame onto each other. "Home Minister @AmitShah where are you?" tweeted Sanjay Singh of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Meanwhile, the Congress party tweeted, "Why are the Modi-Kejriwal governments sleeping at the wheel? They must be held responsible for making Delhi the National Capital of Lawlessness & Disorder."