National Conference leader found dead in west Delhi flat

A case of murder has been registered in this matter. The investigation has been transferred to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch

Former Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council member and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. A case of murder has been registered in this matter. The investigation has been transferred to the Delhi Police's Crime Branch while the force's Special Cell will assist them, officials said.

Details

Wazir was staying with Harpreet and Harmeet in Delhi

The highly decomposed body of 67-year-old Wazir with the head wrapped in a plastic bag was found in a washroom of the flat which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh (31), a native of Amritsar, police said. Wazir arrived in Delhi on September 2 and was staying with Harpreet Singh and his friend Harmeet Singh, a native of Jammu.

Suspicion

Harpreet, Harmeet are absconding; multiple teams formed to trace them

They were staying in their rented flat in the Basai Darapur area, the police informed. Both Harpreet and Harmeet are absconding and multiple teams have been formed to trace them. Harpreet's mobile phone was found to be switched off, but they're trying to analyze the call detail records of both the suspects even as raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts, police said.

Visit

Four-member forensic team visited the spot and collected crime exhibits

When contacted, in-charge Crime Scene Management Division of Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory Sanjeev Gupta said a four-member team visited the spot and collected crime exhibits. An official said the body was found to be wrapped with three to four layers of clothes while the head was covered with a plastic bag.

Claim

Wazir was supposed to travel to Canada on September 2

Blood samples were also collected from the spot along with an identity card of an individual, he said. Wazir's brother has claimed that Wazir, a resident of Jammu, was supposed to take a flight to Canada on September 2 to meet his family. When there was no news of him for days, his family informed the Jammu Police which in turn approached Delhi Police.

Quote

PCR call was received about a foul smell on Thursday

"On Thursday, the Delhi Police received a PCR call from a neighbor complaining about a foul smell from the flat in Moti Nagar. On reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found a highly decomposed body in the washroom," a senior officer said.

Details

His family got worried when he didn't reach Canada

"On reaching the spot, our team found the decomposed body which was identified as Trilochan Singh Wazir by one of his acquaintances," DCP (West) Urvija Goel said. We got information from the Jammu Police about the possibility of the victim's body in Delhi. His family got worried when he didn't reach Canada and contacted Harpreet to know about Wazir's whereabouts, Goel said.

Other details

Harpreet told his family that he was quarantined in Frankfurt

"However, Harpreet told his family that he was quarantined in Frankfurt for 72 hours. When he still did not reach Canada, they informed the Jammu Police," Goel said. The exact nature of injuries on the body will be ascertained only after postmortem, for which a board of doctors has been constituted, the officer said.