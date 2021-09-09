Delhi: Over 70% tests in last five months were RT-PCR

RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate

RT-PCR, the most recommended method for tracing coronavirus, accounted for over 70 percent of the total tests conducted to identify infected patients in Delhi in the last five months, according to government data. Between August 1 and August 25, health authorities conducted 16.17 lakh tests, including 11.18 lakh RT-PCR ones. Here is a detailed look at the figures.

COVID-19 tests

Here is a month-wise break-up of the figures

In July, 21.79 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi. Of this, 15.18 lakh were conducted through the RT-PCR method. RT-PCR tests accounted for 71.42 percent of the total 21.88 lakh tests conducted in June and 75.17 percent of the 21.41 lakh tests conducted in May. In February, March, and April; 64.81 percent, 64.29 percent, and 66.02 percent tests were conducted through RT-PCR.

Methods

RT-PCR and RAT are two main methods to detect coronavirus

Over 20 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in January, of which 11.78 lakh (57.65 percent) were RT-PCR tests. Real-Time Polymer Chain Reaction test (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) are two main methods used to detect coronavirus. RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. The results can take up to two days.

Advantages

RT-PCR test can detect virus even before emergence of symptoms

The advantage of the RT-PCR test is that it can detect the virus even before the emergence of symptoms and allows early isolation, preventing the spread of the infection. RAT detects viral proteins at the peak of the infection. This test is not as accurate as the standard RT-PCR test used to accurately identify those infected.

Information

RAT result is available within 30 minutes of the test

A significant percentage of those infected pass the RAT test as a false negative. The advantage is the low price and availability of the result within 30 minutes.

COVID-19

How is the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi?

Delhi on Tuesday recorded the first death from COVID-19 this month, and 50 fresh cases, with the positivity rate being 0.07%. The COVID-19 death toll is at 25,083, as reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in Delhi have been barred by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.