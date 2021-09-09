SC rejects plea for centralized portal informing about COVID-19 essentials

The apex court was hearing a plea by SFS School Old Boys Association seeking directions for the portal

The Supreme Court has refused to consider a plea seeking directions to maintain a centralized portal to disseminate real-time information regarding essential commodities related to COVID-19. A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath, and Hima Kohli directed the petitioner to move the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for considering the suggestions including the need for a centralized portal for COVID-19 commodities.

COVID-19 commodities include oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and medicines required during the infection. "Since the petitioner has some suggestions, it would be appropriate to grant him liberty to move the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for considering the suggestions including the need for a centralized portal," the bench said. "His suggestions may be duly looked into at the appropriate level," it said.

"The petition is disposed of as withdrawn, with the aforesaid liberty," the bench said in its order passed on Monday. The SC was hearing a plea by SFS School Old Boys Association seeking directions for the portal. Arunpal Singh Behal, who appeared in person for the association, stated that the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution was instituted during the COVID-19 second wave.

Behal submitted that he has certain suggestions in regard to maintaining a centralized portal to disseminate real-time information regarding COVID-19 essentials to ensure uniformity and transparency and to curb black marketing and hoarding of supplies. Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported over 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a 14 percent jump from the day before. Active cases now account for 1.19 percent of total cases.