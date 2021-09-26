Rohini court shootout: 2 arrested; attackers partied before killing gangster

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 12:49 pm

On Friday, gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was gunned down inside Rohini district court.

A Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two men in connection with the Rohini court shootout on Sunday. The two arrested have been identified as Umang (22) and Vinay Mota (19). They were reportedly involved in Friday's shootout where two gunmen disguised as lawyers killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside the court premises before being gunned down by police personnel.

Details

Police finds Tillu's involvement in Gogi's murder

The police informed The Indian Express that one of those arrested is a close associate of Gogi's long-time rival Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya. Tillu had allegedly hatched the murder plot from inside Mandoli jail, where he is currently lodged, the police probe found. Notably, both Tillu and Gogi have been involved in a decade-long gang war over their extortion rackets in Alipur and Sonipat.

Crime

Assailants partied before attack: Police

Accused Umang told the police that the attackers—Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga—reached his home in Northwest Delhi's Haiderpur on September 20. Vinay took them to a nearby market where they bought clothes to impersonate lawyers, the police said. "They stayed in his (Umang's) house and had a party on September 22...They also gave Tyagi and Jagga two pistols: .38 bore and .30 bore."

Police

Umang, Vinay, associate dropped attackers at Rohini court: Police

The police said that Umang, Vinay, and another associate dropped the attackers at the Rohini court in a Hyundai i10. After reaching courtroom number 207, where Gogi was to appear for a hearing, the two left the scene leaving behind the attackers. At 1.15 pm, when Gogi was produced in the courtroom, the attackers pumped "eight-ten rounds" of bullets into him from close range.

Information

Police recovered phone without SIM from Tyagi

Both the attackers were shot dead by the Counter Intelligence team accompanying Gogi. "During the investigation, we found that Tyagi was carrying a phone without a SIM card... We also found Rs. 210 in his pocket," an officer said.

Gang war

Gogi vs Tillu: A decade long gang-war

Notably, both Gogi and Tillu live less than 5 km away in Alipur village and Tajpur Kalan in the Alipur area, respectively. Reports claimed the gang war between Gogi and Tillu started over the fight for college supremacy in the Swami Shraddhanand College in Alipur. Soon, the rivalry spiraled out into a series of revenge killings that took many lives from both gangs.