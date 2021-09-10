Delhi: Fake call center duping unemployed people busted

The call center in Neb Sarai's Devli area had been operating for the past three months

The Delhi Police has arrested 13 people from a fake South Delhi call center for allegedly duping at least 300 unemployed men and women on the pretext of finding them a job, officials said. The call center in Neb Sarai's Devli had been operating for the past three months now, they said, adding that among those arrested are its manager and some female employees.

Accused would take money from targets on false job promises

They said the accused scouted various job portals to collect details of their prospective targets and approached them by claiming to be from different placement agencies. Later, they would take money from them on the false promise of arranging jobs for them, they said.

Thirteen employees including the manager were arrested

"We got information about a fake call being operated at Raju Park on Devli Road and conducted a raid on Thursday from where 13 employees including the manager were arrested for duping people on the assurance of getting them jobs," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. A preliminary investigation was also conducted to collect more details about the incident.

They used to call targets through numbers taken from websites

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused used to call their targets through the numbers taken from websites to confirm if they still needed a job. "After confirming they still did, the accused would then inform them about various fake vacancies in banks, airlines, Public Sector Undertakings, and other sectors, and offer them jobs by inviting applications," the police officer said.

Accused would ask for Rs. 2,000 processing charges per candidate

"They would ask for processing charges of Rs. 2,000 per candidate. When they agreed to pay the amount, they sent them bank account details via SMS and didn't respond to them once the money was transferred into their account," he said. The police has recovered 19 mobile phones, 14 registers, and copies containing details of applicants and their payments and further investigation is underway.