'Vikram': What did Kamal Haasan earn? Looking at cast-crew's remunerations

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 08, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Tamil film 'Vikram' with Kamal Haasan in the lead was released on June 3.

Within a week of its release, Vikram has emerged to be a megahit venture as it has already collected close to Rs. 200cr at the box office. Since superstar Kamal Haasan made his comeback after almost four years (after Vishwaroopam 2) in this high-budget venture, fans are naturally curious about the remuneration of the star cast and crew. So, let's find out.

Vikram boasts of an ensemble cast.

Besides Haasan, the film has Vijay Sethupathi playing a negative role and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil playing a gray key role.

And, Kollywood actor Suriya has a banging cameo appearance toward the end.

The actors who played the supporting roles are also well-known like Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram, and Narain, to name a few.

Details Haasan was paid Rs. 50cr for 'Vikram'

Haasan bankrolled Vikram under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner. He was reportedly paid Rs. 50 crore for the film, as per a media report. The Tamil superstar played the lead role in Vikram appearing as a former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agent, Vikram aka Karnan. His character was a continuation of his iconic role in Haasan's yesteryear movie Vikram (1986).

Information Suriya apparently charged nothing for his cameo appearance!

According to reports, Fahadh Faasil took home Rs. 4cr for playing an undercover cop named Amar. On the other hand, Sethupathi's remuneration was Rs. 10cr. He played Santhanam, a drug peddler. Interestingly, it is reported that Suriya, who made a guest appearance in the film, did not charge a penny. He played Rolex, an underground drug lord and the boss of Santhanam.

Facts Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, music composer Anirudh Ravichander's remunerations

Vikram marked the fourth outing for director Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maaganaram, Kaithi, and Master. He charged Rs. 8cr for helming the project. Anirudh Ravichander, one of the most sensational music composers of Kollywood, composed music for Vikram. He charged Rs. 4cr for composing the background music and songs like Pathala Pathala, Vikram Title Track, Wasted, Once Upon A Time, and Porkanda Singam.