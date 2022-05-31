Entertainment

5 interesting facts to know about Ms. Marvel

Written by Isha Sharma May 31, 2022

Marvel's upcoming superhero show Ms. Marvel has been making a lot of noise ever since it was first announced. The character, which first appeared in the Marvel Comics in 2013, has gradually garnered a loyal fanbase that is exhilarated to see the first-ever Muslim superhero on screen. Ahead of the series premiere, we take a look at five interesting facts about Ms. Marvel.

#1 Healing powers

Kamala Khan is endowed with healing powers, which come to her aid during deadly altercations. Wolverine, who is considered a treasure trove of knowledge when it comes to healing abilities, has also tutored her on how to leverage this superpower. However, if she needs to shape-shift during the healing process, it can impede the process and take longer than usual.

#2 She isn't mutant but Inhuman

Although Khan desired to be a mutant all her life, it wasn't meant to be. It turns out, she is an Inhuman, which is a race of humans engineered by aliens, the Kree. This also means that her powers didn't come to light until they underwent "Terrigenesis," a genetic mutation that takes place while being exposed to Terrigen Mist, also designed by the Kree.

#3 Shape-shifting abilities

The polymorphous hero is also blessed with the power to alter her appearance and can extend her limbs whenever the need arises. The first time she utilized these powers was when she emerged from her Terrigenesis cocoon, bearing a stark resemblance to Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel). She has also achieved prowess in masterful fights, something she learned from both Inhumans and the Avengers.

#4 One of the youngest to join the Avengers

While young, school-going superheroes are not an uncommon occurrence in the Marvel Universe, Ms. Marvel has her own distinctive place since she is one of the youngest members to join the Avengers. Fighting alongside the likes of Iron Man, Thor, Vision, and Captain America, the teenage character was a part of the "All-New, All-Different" initiative, set post the Secret Wars.

#5 The beloved character almost died once

In a battle against a formidable Asgardian dragon, Khan was severely wounded, so much so that there was a question mark over her existence. The battle was orchestrated by the Roxxon Energy Corporation, founded by Hugh Jones. Her ally, Viv Vision, exploded and left her in a coma after which she woke up in the hospital and found herself with Brooklyn-based superhero Miles Morales.