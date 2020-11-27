-
27 Nov 2020
#ComicBytes: The comic book origin of Nick Fury
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Entertainment
-
Nick Fury is the thread that holds the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) together. After all, he is the one who started the Avengers initiative in MCU.
However, his story is a bit different in comics. For starters, there are different versions of Nick Fury in the multiverse.
To know the origin of the character, we will begin with the original- Nick Fury Sr.
-
-
Nick Fury Sr.
The original Nick Fury fought alongside Cap during WWII
-
The original Nick Fury was Caucasian and made his debut in the WWII comic called Sgt. Fury. He later fought in the war alongside Captain America while leading the legendary Howling Commandos.
Working with the CIA in the 60s, Fury later became the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. to fight evil organizations like Hydra and A.I.M.
This version was retired by Marvel.
-
Ultimate
Fury's 'Ultimate' version was inspired by Samuel L. Jackson
-
The Ultimate Marvel Universe is the Marvel Universe in an alternate timeline. Nick Fury in this Universe was also a WWII veteran and Director of S.H.I.E.L.D, but with a complicated personality.
Interestingly, here Fury is Black, and his design was inspired by Samuel L. Jackson, who went on to become the onscreen Nick Fury, five years after the comic series was released.
-
Nick Fury Jr.
Meet Nick Fury's secret son, Marcus Johnson (Nick Fury Jr.)
-
After the immense popularity of the Ultimate and MCU version, Marvel brought in the original Nick Fury's secret son, Nick Fury Jr. or Marcus Johnson.
A former Army Ranger, Johnson discovered his true identity and joined the S.H.I.E.L.D to carry on his father's name and legacy.
He is currently a top operative in the organization, alongside his best friend Phil "Cheese" Coulson.
-
Similarities
The iconic eye patch and limited immortality of the Furys
-
In Captain Marvel, Goose The Flerken snatched out Fury's eye. But in the comic versions Fury Sr. loses his eye to a Nazi grenade blast, Ultimate Fury loses it in an explosion during the Gulf War and Fury Jr. had his eye cut out.
They also got limited immortality from the Infinity formula (super-soldier serum in the Ultimate version).
-
Continuity
Currently, Nick Fury Jr. is the only Fury
-
As mentioned before, Marvel has retired Nick Fury Sr. to pave way for his son. The Ultimate version also doesn't exist anymore as this Universe disappeared after the Secret Wars.
Nick Fury Jr. might be the only Fury in the current continuity, but he represents the previous Furys in terms of being a badass, a great strategist, and an important part of S.H.I.E.L.D.