Nick Fury is the thread that holds the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) together. After all, he is the one who started the Avengers initiative in MCU. However, his story is a bit different in comics. For starters, there are different versions of Nick Fury in the multiverse. To know the origin of the character, we will begin with the original- Nick Fury Sr.

Nick Fury Sr. The original Nick Fury fought alongside Cap during WWII

The original Nick Fury was Caucasian and made his debut in the WWII comic called Sgt. Fury. He later fought in the war alongside Captain America while leading the legendary Howling Commandos. Working with the CIA in the 60s, Fury later became the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. to fight evil organizations like Hydra and A.I.M. This version was retired by Marvel.

Ultimate Fury's 'Ultimate' version was inspired by Samuel L. Jackson

The Ultimate Marvel Universe is the Marvel Universe in an alternate timeline. Nick Fury in this Universe was also a WWII veteran and Director of S.H.I.E.L.D, but with a complicated personality. Interestingly, here Fury is Black, and his design was inspired by Samuel L. Jackson, who went on to become the onscreen Nick Fury, five years after the comic series was released.

Nick Fury Jr. Meet Nick Fury's secret son, Marcus Johnson (Nick Fury Jr.)

After the immense popularity of the Ultimate and MCU version, Marvel brought in the original Nick Fury's secret son, Nick Fury Jr. or Marcus Johnson. A former Army Ranger, Johnson discovered his true identity and joined the S.H.I.E.L.D to carry on his father's name and legacy. He is currently a top operative in the organization, alongside his best friend Phil "Cheese" Coulson.

Similarities The iconic eye patch and limited immortality of the Furys

In Captain Marvel, Goose The Flerken snatched out Fury's eye. But in the comic versions Fury Sr. loses his eye to a Nazi grenade blast, Ultimate Fury loses it in an explosion during the Gulf War and Fury Jr. had his eye cut out. They also got limited immortality from the Infinity formula (super-soldier serum in the Ultimate version).

Continuity Currently, Nick Fury Jr. is the only Fury