5 reasons why #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending on Twitter

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 30, 2022, 08:30 pm 3 min read

Why is #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is no stranger to controversies. This time the commotion began after the trailer of Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was dropped. Many angry Twitter users dug up the actor's controversial statements and movies to diss the film. His co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan was also reeled into the drama. Netizens are widely using #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and are also refusing to watch his movie.

#1 Khan's remark on India's 'growing intolerance' was brought up

In 2015, Khan made headlines due to an alleged remark about India's "growing intolerance." "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will," he had stated. His ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, was also slammed for commenting that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children. Netizens brought this old statement up in hopes to ban the upcoming film.

#2 'Will use ticket money to feed needy instead'

Khan was the host of a reality talk show, titled Satyamev Jayate. He once made a controversial remark about Lord Shiva, saying instead of offering milk worth Rs. 20 to Shiva's idol, it is better to feed a hungry child. And now, netizens have claimed they will not waste their money buying his film's ticket but will use it to feed the needy instead.

#3 Netizens called out Bollywood for 'copying' Hollywood films

Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is based on the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Twitter users were quick to call out the production house and state that the film was a "cheap copy" of the film starring Tom Hanks. People also wrote that they would rather watch Forrest Gump on OTT platforms instead of watching its "cheap rip-off."

A clip about Kapoor Khan's comment on nepotism during an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt's Mojo News is also going viral. The actor commented that people shouldn't watch movies featuring star kids if they have an issue with them. She added that people promote nepotism by watching their films. Now, fans mockingly agreed with the actor's statement and promised to not watch the film.

#5 Fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput joined in too

After Aryan Khan received a clean chit from the NCB, fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput claimed: "No clean chit option in SSR case." Fans quoted a 2020 article that claimed actor Rhea Chakraborty had called Khan and other actors months before a money laundering case related to Rajput's death was filed against her. Many SSRians believe Chakraborty was responsible for Rajput's demise.