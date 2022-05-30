Entertainment

Ajith Kumar's fans go berserk after manager shares cryptic post

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 30, 2022, 07:42 pm 2 min read

Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra shared a post attributing it to the actor which sparked debate online.

Ajith Kumar (AK) is one of the bonafide stars of the Tamil film industry. However, he is known to be a media recluse, preferring to communicate via his manager Suresh Chandra, that too only when it is absolutely necessary. And his manager's recent post has gained attention, giving rise to speculations about whom the actor is trying to take a dig at.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is well-known that AK does not comment on things easily.

The last time he had shared a post was when he urged his fans not to address him as Thala and insisted they call him Ajith/Ajith Kumar/AK, which set the internet on fire.

So, the posts that he shares on social media through his manager have never failed to make headlines.

Details What did Kumar's post say?

A recent post by Chandra is at the center of everything. He posted a popular meme of a couple riding a donkey and getting criticized. The picture also had a few morals: "You cannot please everybody," "Whatever you do, there will be people who will criticize you." The ultimate moral said, "Just do what you believe is right, and don't be distracted by criticisms."

Twitter Post Tweet was addressed 'to whom so ever it may concern!'

To whom so ever it may concern!

Unconditional love.

Ajith pic.twitter.com/v6c4cmB4f7 — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) May 30, 2022

Information What's giving the superstar grief?

Since the back story to the tweet is unknown, fans have been left wondering what has riled the superstar this time around. On the work front, he was last seen in Valimai, which garnered mixed reviews but set the box office on fire. Kumar and his team would be hoping to set things right with their next collaboration, tentatively titled AK 61.

Updates Film with Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline

While we wait for an explanation behind the mystic post, Kumar also has a movie with Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline. Shivan last directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which despite the presence of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha, was criticized for its average screenplay and story. The shoot of the upcoming movie is said to begin in October this year.