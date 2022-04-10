Business

Reduce Twitter Blue's subscription price, ban advertising, says Elon Musk

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 10, 2022, 12:36 pm 2 min read

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year (Photo credit: Reuters)

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who recently disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, has suggested a variety of changes to the microblogging platform's Twitter Blue premium subscription service. Musk wants the social media giant to reduce Twitter Blue's price, ban advertising, and also give users an option to pay in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. To recall, the subscription service was launched in June 2021.

Context Why does this story matter?

Musk is now Twitter's largest shareholder and is also set to join the firm's board of directors. He is a strong proponent of free speech and is known for supporting such policies, making him endearing to the masses.

Musk's entry into the tech firm is expected to usher in a slew of reforms and the possibility of grievance redressal on a larger scale.

Details Twitter Blue is currently available in four countries

A monthly subscription service, Twitter Blue offers users "exclusive access to premium features." It is currently offered only in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Now, Musk has suggested through a Twitter post that Twitter Blue subscribers should pay less than the current $2.99 per month and also get an option to pay in local currency as well as have an authentication checkmark.

Twitter Post Take a look at some of Musk's proposals

Future Twitter to permit tweet editing and NFT authentication

As of now, Twitter allows users to tip their favorite content creators using bitcoin. It also has plans to support the authentication of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) soon. Meanwhile, the company is all set to undergo sweeping changes in the coming months, such as including the option to edit tweets after posting them—an idea that was opposed by Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of Twitter Inc.

Information Twitter HQ to be turned into a homeless shelter?

Moreover, in a rather surprising move, Musk also held a Twitter poll asking whether the company's headquarters in San Francisco should be converted into a homeless shelter as "no one shows up anyway." The poll so far received over 7,12,00 votes, with 91.5% answering "yes."