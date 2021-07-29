Gujarat: Video showing hundreds of blackbucks crossing road goes viral

Over 3,000 blackbucks were seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar's Blackbuck National Park

A video showing hundreds of blackbucks crossing a road in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district has gone viral on social media platforms, and the spectacle drew praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The viral video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Gujarat Information Department on Wednesday. "Over 3,000 blackbucks were seen crossing the road at Bhavnagar's Blackbuck National Park," the department tweeted.

Blackbucks keep moving from one place to another: Forest officer

PM Modi commented "Excellent" on the one-minute video shared by the department. Blackbucks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act. According to the Park's range forest officer Ankur Patel, blackbucks keep moving from one place to another, and video was shot a few days back by Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) jawan stationed at a police check post on the Dholera-Bhavnagar highway.

A GRD jawan captured the amazing sight on his phone

The road seen in the video connects the highway to Velavadar village and the National Park. "The land seen on both sides of that internal road belongs to the forest department. While going back home after his night duty, the GRD jawan saw the blackbucks crossing in the morning, captured the amazing sight on his mobile phone, and shared on social media," he added.

There are around 3,000 blackbucks in the national park

The national park remains shut for tourists from June 15 to October 16. As per rough estimates, there are around 3,000 blackbucks in the national park and 4,000 in the reserve forest areas and wastelands nearby. "In the viral video, 700 to 800 blackbucks could be seen. Since majority of them were females, their color was brown. Only adult males are black" he said.