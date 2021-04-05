Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, may want to hire you. And one thing has been made pretty clear - You don't need a college degree. But you should be willing to move to Austin, Texas immediately. The upcoming $1.1 billion Tesla Gigafactory located there is looking to hire more than 10,000 people by 2022. Here are more details on this.

'Over 10,000 needed for Giga Texas through 2022'

"Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022! - 5 mins from airport - 15 mins from downtown - Right on Colorado river (sic)," Musk tweeted sharing a post by a club called "Tesla Owners of Austin." The Gigafactory would reportedly produce the Cybertruck, Semi truck, Model 3 sedan, and mid-sized SUV Model Y.

Even High school graduates can start a career at Tesla

Tesla has built relationships with Austin Community College, Huston-Tillotson University, the University of Texas, and the Del Valle Independent School District, Chris Reilly, Director, Recruiting and Workforce Development at Tesla, said in a statement. The company is "thinking about recruiting students who can graduate high school and start a career at Tesla while continuing their education," Reilly added.

Musk urges engineers, technicians to move to Texas

Reportedly, Tesla's website currently has over 280 positions open across categories such as manufacturing, design, engineering and IT, finance, supply chain, service and energy installation, et al at the Austin factory. In fact, Musk had recently urged "engineers, technicians, builders" and others to move to Texas for jobs at SpaceX tweeting, "Starbase will grow by several thousand people over the next year or two."

SpaceX's hiring needs are growing rapidly: Musk

"Please consider moving to Starbase or greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas & encourage friends to do so! SpaceX's hiring needs for engineers, technicians, builders & essential support personnel of all kinds are growing rapidly," Musk had written.

