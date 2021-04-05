LG has officially announced that it will shut down its mobile phone business after failing to find a buyer for its faltering consumer technology arm. The loss-making smartphone arm will wind down operations on a global scale, with the company restructuring resources and employees into "growth areas" such as electric vehicle components, robotics, smart homes, AI, and other B2B and services solutions.

No takers Decision approved by directors after failure to sell business unit

The development was relayed through the company's official press channel. The decision was unanimously approved by the board of directors. This doesn't come as a surprise since LG CEO Kwon Bong-seok had sent an internal memo to LG employees in January after initial reports emerged. The beleaguered mobile maker had racked up losses totaling to $4.5 billion over the last five years.

Until stocks last LG will provide software and service support per local laws

The winding down of the global business will go on until July 31. The company, however, will continue to sell its existing inventory of mobile phones. LG has promised to provide Android software updates and service support for its products, but the exact scope will vary region-wise, presumably to meet local minimum standards. The inventory will quite likely be moved with discounts.

Fate unknown Statement doesn't acknowledge CEO's claim to retain 60 percent employees

Meanwhile, the LG press release also noted that the fate of the remaining LG Mobile employees will be determined at the local level. Back in January, Kwon had assured that around 60 percent of the employees would be assimilated into other LG businesses. The company statement, however, makes no specific claims to this effect or confirm the CEO's employment assurance.

Quote LG will continue to develop 6G tech, leverage mobile expertise

"LG will continue to leverage its mobile expertise and develop mobility-related technologies such as 6G to help further strengthen competitiveness in other business areas. Core technologies developed during the two decades of LG's mobile business operations will also be retained," the company stated.

Leveraging tech LG's statement indicates it will continue R&D in the segment