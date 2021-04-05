Last updated on Apr 05, 2021, 12:35 am

HP has announced the OMEN Esports Gold Quest in India in collaboration with AMD. The scholarship is meant to help esports players establish their gaming careers. HP will choose three winners—through contests held across the country—to receive "international" esports training and HP gaming gear that includes an OMEN Laptop. HP pegs the total value of the training and gaming gear at Rs. 12 lakh.

Only kind Scholarship amount will not be given as cash

The maximum funding HP has allocated per winner is Rs. 12 lakh. However, that isn't a cash prize. The money left after covering the cost of the esports training and OMEN Laptop will be used to cover other unspecified gaming-related expenses of the winner. HP will cover these expenses over the course of 12 months.

Scholarship details Entry open for OMEN Esports Gold Quest India

Indians aged between 18 and 23 years can apply for the scholarship. Entries have begun from March 25 and will last until April 30. Winners will be announced by the end of June. The scholarship period will start from July 1 through June 30, 2022. Interested users can participate in the contest using this link: https://www.omen.com/in/en/omen-scholarship.html#js-main-content.

Promoting esports HP wants to help esports gamers build their careers

The brand hasn't announced on what criteria it plans to choose the winners. We expect it to use gaming competitions as the primary means to narrow down applicants. According to HP, this scholarship program will "help them [winners] in their quest to compete on the global stage and become future esports stars." HP India had announced a similar scholarship program back in December.

