PM Modi, sporting fraternity hail men's hockey team's Olympic success

In a pulsating bronze play-off, India edged past Germany 5-4 to earn a podium finish at 2020 Tokyo Games after 41 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led the nation in hailing and celebrating the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze medal-winning feat at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, saying the day will be etched in the memory of every Indian. In a pulsating bronze play-off, India edged past Germany 5-4 to earn a podium finish at the Games after 41 years. Here's more.

They've captured the imagination of the entire nation: PM Modi

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially...youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," tweeted Modi. India's only individual gold medalist at the Olympics and ace shooter, Abhinav Bindra. also cherished the "proud moment."

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.



Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Tendulkar also hailed the team, praised the efforts of Sreejesh

"An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their splendid achievement," tweeted Bindra. Meanwhile, iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also hailed the hockey team and praised the efforts of goal-keeper PR Sreejesh for saving a penalty corner in the dying moments of the game.

Impressed with the approach of the Indian players: Mahesh Bhupathi

Ace tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi was impressed with the approach of the Indian players. "Lion Hearts!!! Can't say enough about the attitude, first coming back and then holding on. Congrats @TheHockeyIndia on making history. Truly emotional moment for the country. @allthatglittersisnotgold #Olympics," tweeted Bhupathi. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, too, congratulated the "Men in Blue" for their performance.

Defined their destiny in the Olympics history books: Sports Minister

"A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA! Boys, you've done it! We can't keep calm! #TeamIndia! Our Men's Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympics history books today, yet again! We are extremely proud of you! #Tokyo 2020," tweeted Thakur. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, whose government has supported both the hockey teams of India, congratulated the team, too.

Cricketers Iyer, Kaur also savored the moment

India cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Harmanpreet Kaur also savored the moment. "Terrific achievement and one for the history books! What a wonderful team! Congratulations boys," tweeted Iyer. Kaur tweeted, "41 years was a long wait. Well done boys @manpreetpawar07 and Team. You've been stunning on the field. We are all so proud of you. Jai Hind."