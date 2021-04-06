Facebook demonstrated how MobiKwik's data leak affecting 100 million users were rookie numbers by leaking the data of 535 million users, 6 million of which were Indians. That means, if you have a Facebook account, your data was quite likely leaked. Although the leaked data didn't include any sensitive financial information, you are still worse off than someone who doesn't have a Facebook account.

Learning vs education No college degree? No worries because Musk will hire you

Much of Elon Musk's success stems from his pioneering mentality and a propensity to think laterally. At a time when every employer demands a college degree, Musk is cognizant of the rapidly declining quality of college graduates and seeks candidates with a can-do attitude instead. College degree is optional. In fact, Tesla is even considering a recruitment program aimed at high school graduates.

Long time coming LG finally announces shutdown of its mobile business

By now everyone has seen it coming. After trying to sell the business for months LG has finally bit adieu to its mobile phone unit. This comes after racking up losses totaling to $4.5 billion over five years. The company is still selling off its existing stock of Android smartphones, so there is a good chance of finding one at a discount.

Pricey nostalgia Someone paid supercar money for mint Super Mario Bros. copy

Someone has paid an eye-watering $660,000 for a copy of Super Mario Bros. The unopened cartridge was in pristine condition with the retail packaging intact. The owner apparently forgot all about his 1986 Christmas gift. Unfortunately, the advent of digital content distribution means that no one owns anything and there is no physical copy to auction off later.

Touchdown NASA's Ingenuity helicopter finally lands on Mars