Back in 2019, prominent Silicon Valley millionaires accused a credit card of being sexist, because their wives were given lower credit limits compared to them. A few years and an expensive taxpayer funded investigation later, turns out the card issuer Goldman Sachs had followed every rule in the book. It's funny how not being a millionaire Silicon Valley founder "hurts" your credit score.

Strategic foresight Intel finally does something smart; Prepares for Taiwan's impending demise

Moving on to real tech news, two things are highly likely: chip demand isn't going to subside and China is expected to annex Taiwan within five years. Intel is hedging against both by floating an independent business unit called Intel Foundry Services. The idea is to manufacture chips for companies such as Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Apple, and AMD, who'll then turn to Intel if China blows TSMC off the map.

Destined to fail Qualcomm might be working on a Nintendo Switch clone

Speaking of demise, handheld consoles are all but dead with the exception of Nintendo Switch, which stands testament to the company's commitment to making terrific games. Android Police claims to have seen (but not shared) images of Qualcomm's attempt to replicate the Nintendo Switch. Little does Qualcomm know that the only thing that sells consoles are great first party games, which Qualcomm has none.

Details Tesla begins accepting payments for electric cars in Bitcoin

While we are on the subject of bold moves, it would be remiss to overlook Tesla announcing that it has now begun accepting Bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk even reassured buyers that their Bitcoin payments will not be converted into fiat currency. With dollars being printed at an alarming rate, smart investors are diversifying their wealth into Bitcoins.

Browser compatibility Google and Microsoft join forces for a noble cause