Facts are sexist Massive inquest analyzed 400,000 applicants, scrutinized Goldman Sachs financial algorithms

A comprehensive inquest by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) has absolved Goldman Sachs of all sex discrimination allegations after it was called out for giving women applicants lower credit limits. The investigation involved statistical analysis of 400,000 New York applicants and scrutinized financial models and algorithms used by card issuer to grade applicants. It found no wrongdoing at any level.

Occam's Razor Silicon Valley feminists divorced from reality waste taxpayer money

Card issuer Goldman Sachs was falsely blamed for sexist practices after Silicon Valley feminists Steve Wozniak (Apple co-founder) and David Heinemeier Hansson (Ruby on Rails creator) found that their wives were assigned lower credit limits. Apple itself has little control over the financial nitty-gritty of Apple Card policies. The woke millionaires failed to realize that financial risk assessment is based on hard numbers.

Big nothingburger Goldman Sachs provided proof backing all credit decisions under scrutiny

NYSDFS managed to obtain specific justifications from Goldman Sachs for every single one of the 400,000 applicants scrutinized. In each instance, the card issuer cited exact parameters such as credit score, income, indebtedness, missed payments, and other credit history to prove that it had acted lawfully. Goldman Sachs's decisions were found in compliance with legal credit policies and exhibited no gender-based discrimination.

Hard science Gender-neutral mathematical models and algorithms invariably tend to be 'sexist'