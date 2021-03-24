Realme has launched the 8 series of smartphones in India, which includes the vanilla 8 and 8 Pro models. The handsets carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 14,999 and will go on sale starting March 25 via Flipkart and Realme.com. As for the highlights, they come with a Super AMOLED screen, up to 50W fast-charging technology, quad rear cameras, and Android 11 support.

Design and display They sport a Full-HD+ screen with standard 60Hz refresh rate

The Realme 8 and 8 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack a quad camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. They are offered in up to three colors, including an Illuminating Yellow option with fluorescent finish on the rear.

Cameras The 8 Pro boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Realme 8 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. The 8 Pro has a similar arrangement but justifies its Pro moniker with a 108MP main camera. For selfies and video calls, the duo sports a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals The Pro variant also supports 50W fast-charging

The Realme 8 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the other hand, the 8 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 720G processor and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. The devices come with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

IoT products Realme has introduced a smart weighing scale and smart bulb

Realme has also launched a new Smart Scale at Rs. 1,999. It offers 16 types of health measurement features, including weight, body fat, muscle mass, and real-time heart-rate. The Smart Bulb, available from Rs. 799 onwards, supports 16 million colors, Google Assistant and Alexa, and is offered in 9W and 12W options. Both the products will go on sale starting March 30 at 12pm.

Key details Realme Buds Air 2: Priced at Rs. 3,299

The Realme Buds Air 2 offers Smart Wear detection, active noise cancellation, dual-mic noise cancellation for calls, a Transparency mode, a 10mm Hi-Fi Bass Boost driver, and a low latency of 88ms. The device supports 120 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charging and offers 25 hours of total playback (with case). It will be up for grabs from March 30 at 12pm.

Pocket-pinch Realme 8 series: Pricing and availability