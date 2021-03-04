Realme has launched its flagship, GT 5G smartphone in China. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,500) and will go on sale starting March 10. As for the key highlights, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and a Super AMOLED display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme GT 5G boasts of a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in glass back and leather back options.

Information The handset packs a 64MP main camera

Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Realme GT 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability