Realme GT 5G, with Snapdragon 888, 120Hz AMOLED display, launchedLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 01:12 pm
Realme has launched its flagship, GT 5G smartphone in China. The handset carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,500) and will go on sale starting March 10.
As for the key highlights, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and a Super AMOLED display.
Design and display
Realme GT 5G boasts of a 120Hz screen refresh rate
The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.
It is offered in glass back and leather back options.
Information
The handset packs a 64MP main camera
Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 16MP front-facing camera.
Internals
It is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset
Realme GT 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability
Realme GT 5G costs CNY 2,799 (Rs. 31,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant and CNY 3,299 (Rs. 37,100) for the 12GB/256GB model. It will go on sale in China starting March 10. Details regarding the handset's availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.