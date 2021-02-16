Realme is gearing up to launch its GT a.k.a Race model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the key specifications of the handset. As per the leak, the Realme GT will come with a 'high quality flat screen,' super-fast charging, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Here's our roundup.

At a glance Realme GT: Design and display

The Realme GT will feature a punch-hole cut-out display with slim bezels, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a glass body. On the rear, it will house a rectangular-shaped triple camera unit. The smartphone is likely to bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 160Hz refresh rate.

Information Realme GT will sport a 64MP main camera

Realme GT will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are not known as of now. For selfies and video calling, it may pack a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Realme GT might support 125W fast-charging

The Realme GT will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

