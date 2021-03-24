-
iQOO Z3 to feature a 120Hz display and 55W fast-charging
Chinese tech giant iQOO is all set to launch the Z3 model in its home country tomorrow, i.e. March 25.
In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the handset will come with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a Snapdragon 768G chipset, and a five-layer liquid-cooled heat dissipation system.
Separately, an online listing has revealed that the iQOO Z3 will support 55W fast-charging.
Design and display
The phone will boast of a 180Hz touch sampling rate
The iQOO Z3 will sport a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it will offer a vertically-aligned triple camera unit.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.
It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Information
It will sport a 64MP main camera
The iQOO Z3 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro shooter. The hardware details of these auxiliary lenses are unknown as of now. For selfies, a 16MP front camera is expected.
Internals
It will offer 55W fast-charging support
The iQOO Z3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 768G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
iQOO Z3: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Z3 will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen tomorrow. Going by the expected specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 25,000.