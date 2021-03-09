iQOO is likely to launch a new Z3 smartphone in China by the end of March. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has claimed that the handset will feature a 144Hz screen refresh rate, a Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 48MP main camera. The device, believed to carry model number V2073A, was also spotted on China's 3C certification site with 55W fast-charging support.

Design and display iQOO Z3 will offer a Full-HD+ display

The iQOO Z3 will sport a plastic body, a punch-hole design with slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it may offer a triple camera unit. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Information Up front, it may offer a 16MP selfie snapper

The iQOO Z3 will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a Sony IMX589 48MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are not known at the moment. For selfies, it may offer a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals It will offer support for 55W fast-charging

The iQOO Z3 will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Z3: Pricing and availability