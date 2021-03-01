Samsung is all set to launch its Galaxy M12 model in India on March 11 at 12 noon, an Amazon microsite has confirmed. The listing has also revealed the key features and specifications of the handset. The upcoming Galaxy M12 will have a 90Hz Infinity-V display, quad rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and an 8nm Exynos processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M12 will sport a 6.5-inch TFT screen

Samsung Galaxy M12 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a square-shaped quad camera unit. The smartphone will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information The handset will have a 48MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy M12 will pack a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) primary camera, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will offer an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy M12: Pricing and availability