Last updated on Dec 18, 2020, 06:02 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium mid-budget smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Vivo V20 Pro (8GB/128GB) model.
To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 with ICICI Bank Cards.
The Vivo V20 Pro (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 34,990). You can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 by making payment through ICICI Bank Cards.
Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 15,700 (depending on the model).
Vivo V20 Pro has a wide notch design for the dual selfie cameras and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The smartphone bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is available in Glacier Blue and Arctic White color options.
The Vivo V20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 44MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens.
The Vivo V20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 11-based Funtouch 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
