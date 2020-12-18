If you are planning to own a premium mid-budget smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Vivo V20 Pro (8GB/128GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 with ICICI Bank Cards.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Vivo V20 Pro (8GB/128GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 29,990 (MRP: Rs. 34,990). You can avail an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 by making payment through ICICI Bank Cards. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 15,700 (depending on the model).

Design and display Vivo V20 Pro: At a glance

Vivo V20 Pro has a wide notch design for the dual selfie cameras and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is available in Glacier Blue and Arctic White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V20 Pro has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 44MP (f/2.0) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood