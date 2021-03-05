-
iQOO Neo 5 to offer 4,400mAh battery, 66W fast-charging supportLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 02:29 pm
-
iQOO is gearing up to announce its Neo 5 smartphone in China on March 16.
In the run-up to the launch event, the company has revealed that the handset will pack two 2,200mAh batteries (total capacity of 4,400mAh) with support for 66W fast-charging technology.
The Neo 5 will come with a Snapdragon 870 processor and triple rear cameras.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
iQOO Neo 5 will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display
-
The iQOO Neo 5 will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.61-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It will also have an 'independent chip' for the display that will provide smoother performance with low power consumption.
-
Information
The handset will offer a 48MP main camera
-
The iQOO Neo 5 will pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Up front, it is likely to offer a 16MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 870 chipset
-
The iQOO Neo 5 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS and pack a 4,400mAh (dual-cell) battery with 66W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
iQOO Neo 5: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Neo 5 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on March 16 in China. However, the handset is tipped to cost around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700).