iQOO is gearing up to announce its Neo 5 smartphone in China on March 16. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has revealed that the handset will pack two 2,200mAh batteries (total capacity of 4,400mAh) with support for 66W fast-charging technology. The Neo 5 will come with a Snapdragon 870 processor and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iQOO Neo 5 will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO Neo 5 will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.61-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have an 'independent chip' for the display that will provide smoother performance with low power consumption.

Information The handset will offer a 48MP main camera

The iQOO Neo 5 will pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Up front, it is likely to offer a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The iQOO Neo 5 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Origin OS and pack a 4,400mAh (dual-cell) battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo 5: Pricing and availability