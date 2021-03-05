-
Vivo Y31s Standard Edition, with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, launchedLast updated on Mar 05, 2021, 02:25 pm
Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y31s Standard Edition in China with a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,000).
It is similar to the vanilla Y31s, except for offering a slightly smaller display and a different processor.
The Y31s Standard Edition is equipped with a 6.51-inch screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
It sports an HD+ display
The Vivo Y31s Standard Edition features a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a face unlock feature.
It is offered in Titanium Gray, Lake Light Blue, and Haoyuebai (White) color options.
Information
There is a 13MP main camera
The Vivo Y31s Standard Edition sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing shooter.
Internals
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11
The Vivo Y31s Standard Edition draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It boots Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Vivo Y31s Standard Edition: Pricing and availability
The Vivo Y31s Standard Edition carries a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 19,100) for the solo 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. At present, there is no official word on its availability outside China.