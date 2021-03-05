Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Vivo has launched the Y31s Standard Edition in China with a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

It is similar to the vanilla Y31s, except for offering a slightly smaller display and a different processor.

The Y31s Standard Edition is equipped with a 6.51-inch screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

