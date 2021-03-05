Lenovo's latest 2-in-1 laptop in India, the Yoga 6, has been introduced at a price of Rs. 86,990. It will go on sale starting March 10 via the official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner retail stores. As for the key highlights, the laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 chipset, a touch-enabled screen, 16GB of RAM, and a 60Wh battery.

Design and display It sports a Full-HD display

Lenovo Yoga 6 features has a fabric-wrapped textile cover on the outside, slim bezels, a fingerprint sensor, and a 360-degree hinge design that allows you to prop the screen according to your requirement. It sports a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen with 400-nits of peak brightness. The machine also supports Lenovo Digital Pen and has a web camera with privacy shutter.

Information The battery allows for up to 18-hours of usage

The Lenovo Yoga 6 draws power from an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, and AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics. It packs a 60Wh battery which offers up to 18-hours of usage.

Connectivity Lenovo Yoga 6 supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0

Lenovo Yoga 6 laptop offers a host of I/O ports, including two USB 3.2 Type-A Generation 1 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-C Generation 2 ports, and a headphone/mic combo jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.0. A basic 1MP web camera will handle video calling needs while the Dolby Atmos-powered front-facing stereo speakers will take care of audio duties.

Information Lenovo Yoga 6: Pricing and availability