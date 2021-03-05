As an addition to its entry-level C series of smartphones, Realme has launched the C21 model in Malaysia. The handset comes with a price-tag of RM 499 (roughly Rs. 8,900). Talking about the key highlights, the Realme C21 features an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C21 features an LCD display

The Realme C21 sports a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Cross Black and Cross Blue color options.

Information The phone offers a 13MP primary camera

The Realme C21 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies, it sports a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It offers a 5,000mAh battery

Realme C21 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

