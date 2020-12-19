Realme has launched its mid-range X7 Pro model in Thailand. To recall, the low-cost 5G handset was announced in China in September alongside the standard X7 variant. As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a Super AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme X7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X7 Pro has a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Dark Blue and Rainbow color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X7 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?