Expanding its portfolio of budget-friendly 5G smartphones, OPPO has launched the A53 5G model in China. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,040mAh battery. It is currently available for pre-ordering in China and is expected to go on sale from December 21. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A53 5G: At a glance

The OPPO A53 5G features a punch-hole design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Purple, Lake Green, and Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A53 5G has a triple rear camera system that consists of a 16MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A53 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,040mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?