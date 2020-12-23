Huawei has finally launched the Nova 8 and 8 Pro in China with a starting price-tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,200). As for the key highlights, the handsets come with a Kirin 985 processor, a quad rear camera setup, 66W fast-charging support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Nova 8 and 8 Pro: At a glance

The Huawei Nova 8 features a punch-hole design while the Pro model houses a pill-shaped cut-out for dual selfie cameras. The former has a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen and the latter bears a 120Hz, 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED display. The duo sports quad rear cameras, an under-display fingerprint reader, and curved screen edges.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro have a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, the vanilla model has a 32MP front-facing camera, while the Pro variant offers a dual-lens setup comprising a 32MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro draw power from an octa-core Kirin 985 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the duo boots Android 10; the standard model packs a 3,800mAh battery and the Pro version has a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Both the handsets offer support for 66W fast-charging and the latest connectivity options.

Pricing How much do they cost?