Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 05:33 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Huawei has finally launched the Nova 8 and 8 Pro in China with a starting price-tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,200).
As for the key highlights, the handsets come with a Kirin 985 processor, a quad rear camera setup, 66W fast-charging support, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Here's our roundup.
The Huawei Nova 8 features a punch-hole design while the Pro model houses a pill-shaped cut-out for dual selfie cameras.
The former has a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen and the latter bears a 120Hz, 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED display.
The duo sports quad rear cameras, an under-display fingerprint reader, and curved screen edges.
Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro have a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens.
For selfies, the vanilla model has a 32MP front-facing camera, while the Pro variant offers a dual-lens setup comprising a 32MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens.
Both the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro draw power from an octa-core Kirin 985 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the duo boots Android 10; the standard model packs a 3,800mAh battery and the Pro version has a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Both the handsets offer support for 66W fast-charging and the latest connectivity options.
The Huawei Nova 8 is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,200) for the 128GB variant and at CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs. 41,700) for the 256GB model.
The Pro variant, on the other hand, costs CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 45,000) and CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 49,500) for the 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.