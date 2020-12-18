Huawei is all set to announce its Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro models in China on December 23. Now, just days ahead of the launch event, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the specifications of the upcoming Nova 8 series. According to the tip-off, both the handsets will feature a Kirin 985 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a high refresh rate screen.

Design and display Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Nova 8 will have a single punch-hole cut-out while the Nova 8 Pro will have a pill-shaped notch design. The standard model will sport a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen and the Pro variant will bear a 120Hz, 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED display. Both the handsets will also sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro will have a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies, the vanilla model will house a 32MP front-facing camera, while the Pro variant will offer a dual-lens setup comprising a 32MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens.

Internals Under the hood

Both the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro will draw power from an octa-core Kirin 985 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the standard model will pack a 3,700mAh battery and the Pro version will have a bigger 3,900mAh battery. Both the handsets will offer support for 66W fast-charging.

Information What about the price?