Last updated on Dec 18, 2020, 01:44 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Huawei is all set to announce its Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro models in China on December 23.
Now, just days ahead of the launch event, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the specifications of the upcoming Nova 8 series.
According to the tip-off, both the handsets will feature a Kirin 985 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a high refresh rate screen.
As per the leaks, the Nova 8 will have a single punch-hole cut-out while the Nova 8 Pro will have a pill-shaped notch design.
The standard model will sport a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen and the Pro variant will bear a 120Hz, 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1236x2676 pixels) OLED display.
Both the handsets will also sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro will have a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens.
For selfies, the vanilla model will house a 32MP front-facing camera, while the Pro variant will offer a dual-lens setup comprising a 32MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary lens.
Both the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro will draw power from an octa-core Kirin 985 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, the standard model will pack a 3,700mAh battery and the Pro version will have a bigger 3,900mAh battery. Both the handsets will offer support for 66W fast-charging.
As per the previous leaks, Huawei Nova 8 will be priced at CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs. 33,700), while the Huawei Nova 8 Pro will carry a price-tag of CNY 4,000 (around Rs. 44,950).
